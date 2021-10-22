Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

HENKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

