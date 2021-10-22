Herc (NYSE:HRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HRI traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.21. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,995. Herc has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $190.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herc stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 193.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 69,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Herc worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

