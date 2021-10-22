Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Releases Earnings Results

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

HFWA traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. 4,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heritage Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Heritage Financial worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

