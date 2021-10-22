HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Trading Down 26.3%

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) shares traded down 26.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74. 4,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 1,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.63.

About HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.