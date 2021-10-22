Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.01

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.11. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 2,429 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCHDF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

