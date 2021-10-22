HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1,599.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $14,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Boston Partners increased its position in HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,389.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 594,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after acquiring an additional 570,615 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after acquiring an additional 476,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after acquiring an additional 472,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

