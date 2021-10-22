Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOMB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. 29,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

