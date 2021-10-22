Horizen 24-Hour Volume Tops $52.67 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Horizen has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $52.67 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $88.38 or 0.00144659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.91 or 0.00276478 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00114025 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,656,362 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

