Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,877 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZON. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

