Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $6.85 Million Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

FMBI opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMBI shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

