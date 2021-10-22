Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $7 Million Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

IMKTA stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.56. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.