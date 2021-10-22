Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,618 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of First Financial worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Financial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the second quarter worth about $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 20.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. Research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.