HTMLCOIN Price Tops $0.0001 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $4,358.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Bonfire (FIRE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000100 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

