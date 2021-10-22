Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$12.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.44.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of HBM stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.92. The company had a trading volume of 679,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,610. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.79 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.54.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$496.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$485.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.11%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

