Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBDRY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,237. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $61.52. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

