IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.60

Shares of IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.60 and traded as high as $31.03. IKONICS shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 13,862 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IKONICS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get IKONICS alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 million, a PE ratio of 427.86 and a beta of 1.05.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. IKONICS had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of IKONICS during the second quarter valued at $1,807,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IKONICS during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IKONICS by 130,480.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

About IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.