Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Shares of INDB stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.52. 2,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,058. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

