Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.61. 109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,561. The company has a market capitalization of $368.80 million, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 1,750.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 148,800 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 446.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,043 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

