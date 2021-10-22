InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 11.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. 381,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,364. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $912.03 million and a P/E ratio of -19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that InnovAge will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

