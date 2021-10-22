Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 150 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vincent P. Pangrazio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $416,807.37.

SiTime stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.54. The stock had a trading volume of 132,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,336. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $239.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5,713.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SiTime in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SiTime by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SiTime by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.