Insider Selling: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Sells 31,868 Shares of Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,810. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 75,460 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $4,444,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 50.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 67,125 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.