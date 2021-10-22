IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

IntegraFin (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target for the company.

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 568 ($7.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 548.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 538.48. IntegraFin has a 52-week low of GBX 463.89 ($6.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 607 ($7.93).

In related news, insider Michael Howard sold 3,538,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £19,920,330.61 ($26,026,039.47).

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

