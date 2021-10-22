Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 109,782,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,871,873. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

