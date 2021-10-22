Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.26 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.280-$5.280 EPS.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $6.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.52. 4,078,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,455,867. The company has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

