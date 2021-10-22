International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Trading Down 0.4%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. 575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

