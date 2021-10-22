InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$44.97 million for the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

