Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $8.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $586.80. 35,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.29. The company has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

