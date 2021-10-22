Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.55. 23,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 73,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

