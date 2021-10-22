Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Shares Up 1.1%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93. 26,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 41,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,568,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,040,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,568,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,127,000.

