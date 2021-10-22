Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.04

Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.04 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 15.38 ($0.20), with a volume of 465,366 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.04. The firm has a market cap of £29.12 million and a P/E ratio of 11.83.

Iofina Company Profile (LON:IOF)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

