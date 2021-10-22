iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.3% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after acquiring an additional 476,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after buying an additional 4,924,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.08. 8,414,602 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

