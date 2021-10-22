iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 258,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,597,984 shares.The stock last traded at $34.37 and had previously closed at $33.95.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.