iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.72. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $84.04.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

