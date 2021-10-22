Jefferies Financial Group Comments on JAKKS Pacific, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 519.77% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $112.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.90 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

