Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mattel, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mattel in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of MAT opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 57.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter worth about $466,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mattel by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 99.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mattel by 72.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,784,000 after acquiring an additional 439,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.