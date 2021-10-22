Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €37.00 by Warburg Research

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JEN. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jenoptik has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €33.14 ($38.99).

ETR:JEN opened at €32.08 ($37.74) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a twelve month high of €32.46 ($38.19). The company has a 50-day moving average of €30.02 and a 200-day moving average of €26.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

