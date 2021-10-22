John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.87

Shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.87 and traded as low as $52.97. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $52.97, with a volume of 842 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.75.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $488.39 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

About John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.