Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.770-$9.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 billion-$94.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.30 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.77-9.82 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.75.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.5% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.95% of Johnson & Johnson worth $4,129,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

