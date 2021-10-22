JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €170.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €158.23 ($186.15).

ETR DB1 opened at €146.45 ($172.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.71. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €152.65 ($179.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €145.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €143.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

