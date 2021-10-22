JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $65.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00.
ST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.
Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $64.80.
In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,153 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after acquiring an additional 758,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,844,000 after acquiring an additional 534,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,532,000 after buying an additional 528,012 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
