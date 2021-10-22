JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $65.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00.

ST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,153 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after acquiring an additional 758,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,844,000 after acquiring an additional 534,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,532,000 after buying an additional 528,012 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

