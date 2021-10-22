KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($0.92). KalVista Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 451.5% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,322 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,863,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,868,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,062,000 after purchasing an additional 446,108 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 168,132 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 809,029 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,752. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

