Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €775.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($976.47) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €790.00 ($929.41) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €786.83 ($925.69).

EPA KER opened at €643.60 ($757.18) on Wednesday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company has a fifty day moving average of €671.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €696.95.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

