KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Duke Energy in a report released on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.87. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 29,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

