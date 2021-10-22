KeyCorp Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $345.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $315.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.78. 107,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,801. Danaher has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 27,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.