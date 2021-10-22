KeyCorp Weighs in on Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

BSM stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.21%.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $6,706,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 262,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

