KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares rose 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $357.78 and last traded at $352.47. Approximately 10,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,164,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.51.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

