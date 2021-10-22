Knight-Swift Transportation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,423 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 406% compared to the typical daily volume of 676 call options.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

