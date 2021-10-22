Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PHIA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.99 ($57.64).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

