Lancashire’s (LCSHF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Lancashire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.60.

LCSHF stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

