Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 550,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the previous session’s volume of 120,756 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth approximately $19,540,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth approximately $4,895,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth approximately $11,851,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.